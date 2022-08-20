Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.
TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.90.
Teladoc Health Trading Down 6.2 %
NYSE:TDOC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
