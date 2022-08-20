The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $48.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

