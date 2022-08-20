The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $177.60 Average PT from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

