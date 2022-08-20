The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.