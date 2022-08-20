Thomas A. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Switch Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.
Switch Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.
About Switch
Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.
