Thomas A. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Switch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Switch by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 467.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 61,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 160,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

