Thomas Spain Purchases 13,646 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain bought 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain bought 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain bought 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £8,192.64 ($9,899.28).

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.54) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.50. The firm has a market cap of £74.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,255.00.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

