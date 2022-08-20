Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 59.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $2,164,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.