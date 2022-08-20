TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 914,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $673.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.64.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

