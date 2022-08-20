Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 50,727 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 31,529 put options.
DocuSign Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.21.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.