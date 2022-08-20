Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 50,727 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 31,529 put options.

DocuSign Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

