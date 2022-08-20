Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and traded as low as C$3.30. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 48,945 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
