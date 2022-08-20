Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and traded as low as C$3.30. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 48,945 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$358.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

