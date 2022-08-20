Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $71.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.