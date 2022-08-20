Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Tremor International Stock Up 10.6 %
Tremor International stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $658.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Trading of Tremor International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $1,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.