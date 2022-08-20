Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Stock Up 10.6 %

Tremor International stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $658.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $1,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International



Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

