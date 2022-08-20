Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) versus Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Critical Survey

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) and Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and Adhera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trevena alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -103.82% -78.53% Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,442.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevena and Adhera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $570,000.00 66.12 -$51.59 million ($0.35) -0.62 Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 4.97 -$6.35 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Adhera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trevena.

Trevena has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Trevena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trevena and Adhera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 1 1 0 2.50 Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevena presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,628.11%. Given Trevena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevena is more favorable than Adhera Therapeutics.

Summary

Trevena beats Adhera Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company has a collaboration with Imperial College London to evaluate Trv027 in Covid-19 patients. Trevena, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About Adhera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.