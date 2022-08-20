Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.11.

NYSE:TREX opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. Trex has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

