Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 271,716 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,258 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

