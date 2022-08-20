TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

