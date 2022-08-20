Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2,123.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Stock Down 0.4 %

UMPQ stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

