United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $269.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $307.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.27.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $316.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

