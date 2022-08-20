urban-gro, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for urban-gro in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for urban-gro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for urban-gro’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UGRO. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.39. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $108,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in urban-gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in urban-gro by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

