Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.