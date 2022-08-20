Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.46. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 358 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $731.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

