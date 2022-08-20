Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 30,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,400,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Specifically, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Veru alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Veru Trading Down 6.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of -0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,777,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $5,312,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.