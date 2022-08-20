Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,935 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.43. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

