Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 91,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

