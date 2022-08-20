Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robotti Robert increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE AEO opened at $13.08 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.