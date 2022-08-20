Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,168 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 92,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after acquiring an additional 444,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,695,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CTXS stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

