Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Rain Therapeutics worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAIN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.33. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAIN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

