Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Rain Therapeutics worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rain Therapeutics Price Performance
RAIN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.33. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rain Therapeutics
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
