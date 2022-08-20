Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires £146.80 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,835 ($22.17) per share, for a total transaction of £146.80 ($177.38).

Victrex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,874 ($22.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,342.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,585 ($19.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,801.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,821.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VCT. Barclays boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

