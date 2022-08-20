Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.