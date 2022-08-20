Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

