Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $50.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.