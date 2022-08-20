Wells Fargo & Company Increases Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $125.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WOLF. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.