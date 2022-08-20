West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.49.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

