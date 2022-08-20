Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Critical Survey

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT 12.55% 4.22% 1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 4.21 $12.05 million $0.34 31.47

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

