WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $5,500,279.21 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

