WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.92.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$161.83 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a market cap of C$20.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.6999999 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

