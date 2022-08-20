Zacks Research Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $8.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.93. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $33.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

