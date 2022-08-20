Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.19.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 344.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 181,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $890,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

