Zillow Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 42,776 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,983 put options.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $33.62 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $660,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
