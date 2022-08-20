Zillow Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 42,776 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,983 put options.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $33.62 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $660,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

