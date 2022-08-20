ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 167,755 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ZI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

