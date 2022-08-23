223,834 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

