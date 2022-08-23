27,000 Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries Stock Down 5.6 %

FTK opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Company Profile

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 30,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 77,947 shares of company stock worth $100,606 in the last ninety days. 13.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.