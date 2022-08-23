29,158 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.9 %

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

