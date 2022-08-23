3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

