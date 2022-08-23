506,423 Shares in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 506,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,916,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,919,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,919,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,162,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

