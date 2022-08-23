55I LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

55I LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.