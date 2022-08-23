55I LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 689,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

