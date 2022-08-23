5,772 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

