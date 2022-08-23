Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE BXP opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

