Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
